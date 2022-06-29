In times as strife-torn as these, some community volunteers just get on with the work of making a difference.
Once a month, a bunch of veterans shop the groceries at vet-friendly Stater Brothers using the funds raised by www.avvets4veterans.org
The gallant women of this group — veterans know who has organizational talent — pack the boxes for more than 50 military-connected families in need.
“Once they are boxed, we deliver to the list,” 10th Mountain Division veteran John Parsamyan and vice president of Vets4veterans, said.
Deliver? Yes, door side, to families of veterans with identified food needs. That means do not let them go hungry.
Whatever your faith, or not, this is God’s work in action, on a Saturday morning with the heat shooting past 90 degrees in the Antelope Valley.
They are veterans, volunteers with heart, people who could be doing something else, but choose to do this instead.
“Observe. Orientate. Decide. Act” is the OODA Loop, an organizing decision loop plan that was configured by a World War II fighter pilot.
It results in making your morning into something larger than self.
Among those that have helped these folks do its work, is the Leona Valley Sertoma organization, a volunteer service group that has been around for a long time with its name an abbreviated version of “Service To Man.”
From its mini-gala last November, the Leona Valley group recently awarded a $3,000 donation to Vets4Veterans, Jan Clark, one of the Sertoma group’s principal fundraisers, said.
“We just adore them and support what they do,” she said. “We will help however we can.”
The gratitude from the veteran volunteers is manifested not just in saying thank you, but in putting the funds raised to work for the purposes described. You can see this group in action. That is called transparency.
These are how small groups band together to make bigger results and the mutual recognition flows from both having established their service bonafides.
“We gather the groceries and then we just get out of the way and let the volunteers have at it,” Gerry Rice, a Vietnam combat veteran with the group, said. He notes that the volunteers who are the most organized tend to be the women in the organization.
But not all of the organizers are female. On Saturday morning, Board members, including Tony Tortolano, a Marine vet, Parsamyan and Richard Jerome Hawes, Jr., were hauling boxes packed with healthy food by Navy vet Lizeth Robertson and Board members Deb Gilmore, Carol Rice and Sandra Woolbert.
Groups like these are not unique. Many organizations across the Antelope Valley are supported and sustained by the efforts of such people. These are people who were so determined, they continued their service even with the ravages of Covid trying to sideline them. And still, they persisted.
On Saturday evening, as nearly 1,000 people gathered at the Palmdale Amphitheater to hear a spectacular concert from the Air National Guard Band of the West, the City of Palmdale was recognized as a “Great American Defense Community.” It is a kind of big deal recognition that takes into account the Antelope Valley’s role as “Aerospace Valley” and its contribution to national defense.
“This award really recognizes Palmdale and Lancaster, Air Force Plant 42 and Edwards Air Force Base and China Lake,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
As Palmdale was recognized, the city distributed funds raised from its Field of Healing and Honor, the 1,000 American flags sold to raise funds for local veterans’ organizations.
Checks of nearly $2,000 each went to Point Man Antelope Valley, Coffee4Vets, Vets4Veterans, the AV Veterans Community Action Coalition, American Legion Post 348 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 in Palmdale and 3000 in Quartz Hill.
A testament to the good work that can be done by small organizations can be seen in the “Service to Man” group of Leona Valley and all those Saturday morning volunteers.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
