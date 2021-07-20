Dear Annie: I retired 11 years ago, but I could have been the obsessed woman addicted to her iPhone before I retired.
But in the previous decade, as I lay in my hospital room, recovering from serious stress-induced internal surgery, I kept addressing the “pings” on my phone.
My oldest daughter, a special needs faculty member at a local junior high school, took the phone from my hand and said, “Stop.”At first, I was frustrated. I felt cut off from my busy executive life as a local elected official. Eventually, I adjusted.
Following six months of difficult recovery, where I only worked part time, I announced my retirement. My daughter was shocked, my husband elated.
I still check my phone, and I still stay in volunteer roles, but life is different for me, and I am a happy 76-year-old grandmother, much less stressed.
— Just Grandma in Washington
Dear Grandma: I love the idea of slowing down and putting away the iPhone. While technology is amazing, like any good thing, it needs to have its limitations and a time and place.
