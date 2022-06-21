Someone I adore fell and broke a hip bone. And just like that, life changes drastically.
It is not uncommon. While most of the slips and soft falls are harmless, some may result in major injuries such as broken hips, legs, and other vulnerable bones.
Medical complications such as long-term bed rest, pressure injuries, joint problems and pneumonia can be debilitating — not to mention resulting in the loss of independence, depression and a loss of interest in life.
Fear of falling again will kill the motivation for participating in enjoyable activities. As we add years onto our long lives, we put a lot of mileage on our body faculties.
Our sight is not as sharp and our hearing may be impaired. Our sense of balance is affected by diseases, medication and just normal aging.
Some common medications for pain and blood pressure control also affect your bodily responses to a sudden change in movements.
Responses to hazardous situations are slower.
While physical changes are inevitable as we age, we can assist our aging bodies by doing what we can to be safer. Good nutrition and strengthening exercises are musts.
Keeping your bones strong may not prevent a fall, but it may keep your bones from breaking if you do fall. Having your eyes and hearing checked help with knowing your limitations. Modifying the environment and eliminating slip-and-fall hazard are also prudent:
• Get rid of area rugs that are not secured. Low-pile carpeting is a better choice, if you are changing your carpet.
• The doorway threshold should be less than one-half inch think.
• Have adequate bright lighting in every room and hallway. Keep a flashlight within easy reach by your bed.
• Install hand bars in the bathroom and non-slip bath strips or mats. A bathroom bench can provide a stable alternative.
• Getting off the toilet seat can be a challenge to some. Raising the toilet seat can help.
• Keep furniture clear of walking areas. Tack electrical cords out of the way.
• Keep things in the kitchen, especially the ones you use often, within easy reach. Use a sturdy non-slip stool with railing if you must.
You can also learn how to fall to help prevent major injuries. If there is sturdy furniture in reach, grab it to break the fall.
Keep your head up to prevent it from hitting the ground. The National Institute on Aging offers this on what to do if you fall:
• Stay as calm as possible. Take deep breaths and remain still on the floor or ground a few moments. This will help you get over the shock of falling.
• Assess yourself. Decide if you are hurt before getting up. Getting up too quickly or in the wrong way, could make an injury worse.
• If you think you can get up safely without help, roll over onto your side. Rest again while your body and blood pressure adjust. Slowly get up on your hands and knees and crawl to a sturdy chair.
• Put your hands on the chair seat and slide one foot forward so that it is flat on the floor. Keep the other leg bent so the knee is on the floor. From this kneeling position, slowly rise and turn your body to sit in the chair.
• If you are hurt or cannot get up on your own, ask someone for help or call 911. If you are alone, try to get into a comfortable position and wait for help to arrive.
If you feel sharp pain or dizziness, lie still until medical help arrives. Have your mobile phone with you as you move around your house, especially if you are alone. It will make it easier to call someone if you need assistance.
An emergency bracelet, necklace with an emergency button to push to call for help is another option. Stay independent, stay safe.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.