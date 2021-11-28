The pages are flying off the calendar like they did in the old movies to illustrate the passage of time.
Let’s get in an Outrage Column before November is history. To this month’s list:
McCarthy threats — Poor House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield. He has debased himself repeatedly in attempts to appease Donald Trump, all so that he may achieve his dream of becoming speaker of the House.
Now, with that gavel seemingly within inches of his grasp, McCarthy is getting threats from the lunatic fringe of the party in the person of Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene.
She and perhaps a dozen other Republicans in the House threaten not to support McCarthy because they feel he is not far enough right or sufficiently supportive of Trump.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if McCarthy, having forfeited all self-respect in his bid for power, lost out on it anyway?
Smashing and grabbing — Big city mayors, prosecutors and residents are shocked — shocked! — that a wave of orchestrated smash-and-grab robberies is hitting high-end stores.
When you send the message that theft is no big deal, you reap what you sow.
Self-driving cars? — The Waukesha massacre, in which a Black man with a long criminal record and a history of hate-filled social media posts allegedly deliberately drove over dozens of people at a Christmas parade, is quickly fading from the news because it does not fit the media narrative.
The Washington Post, in a tweet, actually referred to the “Waukesha tragedy caused by a SUV.”
That will help — Even the far-left prosecutor admitted he made a mistake in letting the Waukesha suspect free on a ridiculously low $1,000 bail just days before the parade rampage.
And yet the very day after the “tragedy caused by a SUV,” Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-NY, was calling for lower bail in New York.
Talk about tone deaf.
Please go away — I used to like the Lakers just fine, especially back in the days of class acts Magic and Kareem.
Now they have LeBron James, and until he departs my favorite team is whoever is playing the Lakers.
James ignores the evil of the Chinese Communist Party while claiming to care about social justice. Nikes are made with slave labor in China, and the NBA is huge in China so, as the Celtics’ Enes Kanter bravely said, James puts “money over morals” in defending the party against criticism.
Now, just in the past week, James has resorted to on-court violence (earning a suspension) and crotch grabbing (earning a fine).
Oh, and he forced officials to eject fans he did not like.
Go Laker opponents!
Neither hero nor demon — In the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, many national media outlets outdid themselves in reporting false information leading up to the murder trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
It all came out in court, though, and the young man was acquitted of murder and other offenses. This stunned people who did not watch the trial and relied on CNN for news about it.
Rittenhouse was clearly not the white supremacist murderer the media said (and some still say) he was.
I am old enough, by the way, to remember when the media and the Democrats supported constitutional rights for the accused.
On the other extreme, you have these foolish people on the lunatic fringe of the right (see Marjorie Taylor Greene above) making a hero out of Rittenhouse and wanting to give him a medal.
Get out of here. Look, he never should have been in the midst of the riot (and neither should the rioters). It was stupid and dangerous and nearly cost him his life and his liberty.
No, he is not a hero.
The case represents another sad example of people living in their own little bubbles, getting all their news from either MSNBC or NewsMax, and seeing everything as our team versus theirs.
In contrast to the Rittenhouse case, the Ahmaud Arbery case was the true example of systemic racism. The local police originally declined to charge the killers and let them go.
Now there’s something worth protesting.
Only because the state got involved did we even have a trial. That is shades of the 1950s. And it is disgraceful.
Fortunately, the state did get involved, and the jury found the defendants guilty.
The juries, in my view, got both cases right.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.