The end of the shortest month brings a long list of outrages, but we’ll narrow it down to our usual six.
To this month’s list:
Putin — So often in life there are gray areas and extenuating circumstances. Seldom is there a clear divide between good and evil.
This week we see an exception. We are seeing play out a clear battle between good and evil, with Vladimir Putin as evil and the incredibly courageous comedian-turned-president Volodymyr Zelenskyy the good.
The world must stand up for Ukraine and stop Putin. It is encouraging to see the Ukrainians stand defiant and the Russian people taking to the streets in protest.
Putin’s pals — Trump, Tucker Carlson, Republican Senate candidate JD Vance have all either defended Putin, praised Putin, or failed to condemn him within the past week.
This is beyond outrageous; it is loathsome. Either you are on the side of good or you are on the side of evil.
These men made their choice, and we know where they stand.
Left-wing media — It is also outrageous how the NYT, Washington Post, MSNBC, et al, have used the loathsome comments of the above-mentioned Trump, Carlson and Vance to try to portray them as representative of all Republicans and conservatives.
They are not. I do not know anyone cheering on Putin.
Republicans such as Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan are calling on the administration to put in harsher sanctions, including Putin and his mafia-like cronies.
Too little, too late — Facing waves of public anger and another attempt at a recall, Los Angeles County District Attorney Train Wreck Gascón is backtracking.
He now says he will have a committee to consider when a juvenile may be tried as an adult. His blanket policy against trying juveniles as adults resulted in an absurdly light sentence for James Tubbs, who was a few days short of 18 when he brutally assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a Palmdale Denny’s restroom in 2014.
Gascón probably still wouldn’t have changed had it not been for Fox News obtaining leaked recordings of Tubbs boasting to his father about his light sentence and saying horrible things about his victim.
Sorry, Gascón. The damage you have already done to the people of this county is irreparable. It’s good that you changed the policy, but it’s way too little, way too late.
Recall.
Dishonest Times — In its story about Tubbs and Gascón’s policies, the Los Angeles Times lies to its readers. It is a dishonest outlet.
Tubbs, now 26, suddenly decided just before sentencing that he is a woman, asking to be called Hannah.
The LA Times obediently followed the whims of this convicted child molester, calling Tubbs “she” throughout its most recent article.
It is one thing to call him she from the point he declared he was she, but the Times reported that Tubbs was just shy of 18 when “she” committed the crime.
Wait, that is a lie. He was a man when he attacked the little girl. Yet readers of the Times would be deceived into thinking the child was attacked by a woman. She was not.
They put the progressive agenda above truth. Nothing new, but blatantly obvious in this case.
Homeless housing — The death from a pit bull attack at a Lancaster homeless encampment last week is another reminder that the homeless problem just keeps getting worse.
We should spend $1.2 billion and build housing for the desperate people living in the streets and the desert, right? The city of Los Angeles voters did that. In 2016.
More than five years later, a city audit finds it is not working out well. As Reason magazine reports:
“The initiative was pitched as delivering 10,000 housing units, but so far, only about 1,100 have been built. And even though more than 87 percent of the planned units are studio or one-bedroom apartments, the audit found that some units are costing more than $700,000 to build, with some costing as much as $837,000 apiece.”
Even with all the Bidenflation of the last year, you can still buy a mansion in the AV for $837,000.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
