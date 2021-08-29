As another month winds down and we head toward the end of summer (on the calendar, at least), it is time for the August installment of the Outrage Column.
To this month’s list:
Dissing Dr. King — Saturday was the 58th anniversary (yes, it’s really been 58 years) of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s brilliant “I Have a Dream” speech.
King’s call for a “color-blind society” inspired a generation. Nowadays, though, we are told by the cognoscenti that King was wrong — color is all that matters, race is what defines us.
I’ll take MLK over Robin DiAngelo any day of the week.
Sirhan free? — At age 10 that horrible spring-summer of 1968, I found both MLK and Robert F. Kennedy inspirational. I thought RFK would make a great president.
But both of my heroes were cut down that year (and a third, Mickey Mantle, retired).
This past week, the California Parole Board voted to release Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated RFK in 1968 over the candidate’s support for Israel.
Sentenced to death, Sirhan got a life sentence after the Supreme Court briefly eliminated the death penalty.
Sirhan claims he does not recall shooting RFK, and he breaks down crying when asked about Palestinian refugees. Thus, no responsibility and a lack of emotional stability.
Sounds like a perfect candidate for parole.
RFK Jr., who opposes all vaccines, supports parole for Sirhan. One of his siblings agrees with him; six do not.
Perhaps Gov. Gavin Newsom can do one thing right and deny the parole.
Summer vacation? — We could fill a book of outrages on Afghanistan, but let’s just mention this one.
Among the stranded were (are?) students from Cajon Valley School District who went there on summer vacation trip.
Apparently, the students are refugees from Afghanistan. That seems like the type of place that, once you are out, you never go back. Especially this summer.
Impeach reach — Some of the more foolish members of the Republican Caucus in the House are calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden over Afghanistan.
While Biden’s handling of the situation may be criminally stupid, it is not a crime or misdemeanor as required by the Constitution.
And, in case anyone failed to notice, long and fruitless impeachment battles that are destined to fail do not help anyone. Except perhaps the target of the failed impeachment.
Racist video — Some Salinas High School students (who clearly don’t follow MLK’s path) recorded themselves abusing and running over a Black baby doll and posted it on Instagram, complete with racist captions.
The superintendent said “various ethnicities” were involved but declined to elaborate.
According to the Associated Press story, the school enrollment is more than 70% Latino, 21.5% white, and just 1% African American.
Following whatever punishment the school may dole out, I would treat them to a recording of MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech to help them see the world in a better way.
Better off — Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace as governor of New York following accusations of sexual harassment by 13 women, is really not a good person.
He sent COVID-infected patients back to nursing homes and lied about it, and he covered up the number of COVID deaths to make his state look better.
In fact, the first thing new Gov. Kathy Hochul (also a Democrat) did was add 12,000 deaths to the total to make the numbers accurate.
Cuomo also was known as a bully.
As if all of that weren’t enough, it was reported this week that he left his dog, Captain, behind at the Governor’s Mansion when he left. Who does that?
The dog, like the people of New York, is better off.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
