Temperatures, the gross domestic product and COVID-19 cases are on the rise — and so is the number of outrages.
To this month’s list:
Forget it — One of the least persuasive appeals I’ve ever heard of was rightfully rejected by the California Supreme Court.
The appeal was filed by the attorney for former school Enterprise Elementary School Principal Mary Noel Kruppe, 38, convicted of second-degree murder for a 2019 DUI crash that killed 29-year-old Jessica Ordaz of Lancaster.
The attorney argued that there was insufficient evidence that Kruppe had subjective knowledge that she was engaging in conduct that was dangerous to human life.
A college graduate with an advanced degree does not know people get killed by drunken drivers?
She is doing 15 years to life. They ought to be able to add a year for frivolous appeals that bring more pain to victims’ families.
Next case.
Designer trash cans — I don’t want to say the people who run San Francisco are dumb, but the people who run San Francisco are dumb.
Three years in the making, the city is about to complete the process of adopting new trash cans. The price? Up to $20,000 per can.
Fancy cans, they have all manner of openings for various recyclables and trash. Mass produced, the cost could come down to $2,000 to $3,000 per can, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Does anyone think the street people, druggies, gangsters and various others who dump trash all over the city now are going to use the fancy receptacles properly?
They can avoid using $80 cans just as easily and the city can save millions.
Just kidding — Many Democrats who wanted to defund the police last year are now saying, no, no, we never said that.
The obvious happened and crime is soaring. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin, who called the mob violence the summer of love, is now calling for more police for her city.
Hearings — The Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill was a terrible moment and it is good to see people being prosecuted. The hearings the House is holding now feature law enforcement officers detailing the horrors they went through that day.
Now we have: 1) Some Trump supporters denigrating and mocking officers, and 2) People on the left suddenly concerned about the welfare of cops, whom they normally accuse of being racist killers.
They don’t even try to hide their hypocrisy anymore.
Anti-vaxxers — No, the science is not perfect, and yes, there has been conflicting information by experts, but none of that takes away from the fact that infection rates plummeted when millions of people got the COVID vaccine.
And now they are spiking, particularly among the unvaccinated, as the Delta variant spreads.
Now, just like Democrats backpedaling on defund the police, you have some Republicans scurrying to say they have always recommended vaccines.
Some hard core anti-vaxxers — the Robert F, Kennedy Jr. crowd — are unswayed.
Biles bile — Most Americans have been supportive of superstar gymnast Simone Biles after she dropped out of the Olympics for mental health reasons.
But some pundits are calling her a quitter who shamed America. That is ridiculous.
My first inclination was to say you tough it out; you never quit. But after reading what she said, it’s clear she did what she thought was best for her and the team and it’s foolish to suggest she is not courageous.
She worked incredibly hard to get as far as she did. If she were a quitter, we would never have heard of her.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
