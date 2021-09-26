The days are getting shorter, and the weeks are going by faster as we head toward the end of September and another Outrage Column.
To this month’s list:
Hey, no fair — The Antelope Valley Fair was canceled for the second straight year “due to Covid,” to use my least favorite phrase.
This is not to blame anyone in particular — other than the virus, I suppose — but October is the nicest month of the year in the AV, and it would have been nice to give people something to enjoy after 20 months of adversity.
As they say in baseball, and we’ve all been saying often lately, “Wait’ll next year!”
Remain seated — You would think after staying home for so long, people would be happy to go places on airplanes these days.
Instead, it seems an increasing number are unhappy enough to physically assault fellow passengers or crew members, or even to try breaking into the cockpit.
What the H, as the saying goes, is wrong with people?
There seems to be a common denominator in these “unruly passenger” stories, and that is demon rum.
Just ban booze on flights and in airports and don’t let anybody on the plane who shows up smashed.
Some people like a drink or two before or during a flight, but it’s like everything else — a few idiots spoil things for everyone.
That’s AOC — When journalists write a “personality profile” of someone, we often start with an anecdote that illustrates what the person is like, giving the reader a taste of their character.
If I were writing a profile of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, I would open with an anecdote about her attendance at the Met Gala last week.
She showed up at the $35,000-a-ticket event in a pricey designer dress with “Tax the rich” written on it. She wore no mask as she posed for photos. She defended herself by saying her dress was designed by a working-class woman of color.
Turned out the designer lives in luxury and owes enormous debts — on her taxes.
Tweet this — Right before the November election, Twitter blocked the New York Post from sharing its scoop about emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Neither the president’s son nor the Biden campaign ever denied the emails were Hunter’s. They relied on the major media outlets to do that, and they complied, calling the story “Russian disinformation” without a shred of evidence.
Fifty members of the “intelligence community” signed a letter admitting they had no evidence, but it sounded like something the Russians would do.
That gave cover to outlets to ignore the story.
Now, a writer for Politico — by no measure a conservative outlet — has published a book authenticating the emails, which include details of how Hunter cashed in on his connections, even referencing kickbacks to his father.
In the old days, all the major outlets would have been all over that story, but Biden was running against Trump, so, “Nothing to see here, move along.”
And they wonder why some people are dubious of their reports on the results of the election and the virus.
Ad hominem ad infinitum — Speaking of Trump, we were told constantly (mostly by him) that he picks the very best people to work for him.
So how come he fired so many? How come so many “turned on him” (which means they told the truth)? If so many of his picks were actually bad, isn’t that proof of his bad judgment?
Trump makes endless personal attacks to try to deflect criticism. That’s his only rhetorical tool. The fact that George W. Bush got us into the Iraq War, for example, does not change the fact that Trump lost the 2020 election and keeps lying about it.
Yes, it’s that bad — The radio talk show host Michael Medved hosted out of town guests at his Seattle home the other day.
The guests went sightseeing with Medved’s adult children while he was on the air. Medved said he warned them not to be shocked, that Seattle has a terrible homeless problem.
“It can’t be that bad,” they said.
Sure enough, during his show, Medved came back from a commercial to say he just got a call that one their friends had been assaulted by a homeless man for failing to give him money.
The friend was not hurt, but hardly a good advertisement for the Seattle tourism board.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.