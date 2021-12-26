Shows like “American Idol” remind us of how many really good performers there are in the country, yet it is only that tiny, tiny few who ever make it to stardom.
So it is with the Outrage Columns which have appeared more or less monthly for the last 27 years — so many qualified outrages, yet so few can make the elite list of six.
Here are the top items from 2021:
McCarthyism (Jan. 31) — I have to ask House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the same question asked of Sen. Joseph McCarthy almost 70 years ago:
“At long last have you left no sense of decency, sir?”
McCarthy supported the Trump voter fraud claims for weeks, then voted to try to reverse the election results even after the Capitol riot, then admitted that Trump incited the riot, then went to kiss Trump’s ring and get him to help the GOP regain the House in 2020.
You say he incited a riot on our Capitol, and that’s who you want to campaign for your party?
Will that you get more or fewer Marjorie Taylor Greenes?
Idiots’ Section (Feb. 28) — A bill making its way through the California (where else?) Legislature would ban stores from having clothing and toys in separate sections for boys and girls.
Everything must be together in a unisex section, with no signs for boys or girls, according to the bill proposed by two Democrats in the Assembly.
Violators face fines.
Let’s assume for a moment that this is a good idea, though it obviously is ridiculous. Even if it were a good idea, the state has no business regulating shelf space in privately owned stores.
Mostly, it is further evidence that “progressivism” is a mental illness.
The country needs a new party for people who want nothing to do with a party that censures members for voting to impeach Trump and nothing to do with a party that dreams up bills like this one.
Train wreck (March 28) — George Gascón’s four months as Los Angeles County District Attorney have indeed been a train wreck, but evidently he thinks train wrecks are no big deal.
Gascón ordered dismissed “in the interest of justice” charges against anti-police protesters who placed a steel-wire police barricade across the railroad tracks in Compton.
Two of the “protesters” can be seen on surveillance video placing the barrier on the tracks, while a third is with them but his actions are obscured from the camera by trees. Officers saw him participating, though.
Officers rushed to remove the barricade 15 seconds before a train came through.
An expert was prepared to testify that the barricade could have derailed the passenger train. People could have died.
Train Wreck Gascón retaliated against the veteran prosecutor who refused his order to dismiss the charges. Gascón sent his assistant to court to do it.
Tell us, Gascón, exactly how does this serve justice?
Out Orwelling Orwell (June 27)— In another instance of George Orwell predicting the future, the English language becomes more unrecognizable every day.
I feel sympathy for homeless people and am grateful for never having been in that situation. But if I were, I doubt seriously if I would feel any better being called an “unhoused person” rather than homeless.
They used to be called “bums” or “hobos” or “tramps” in the old days, and that is rather harsh. “Homeless” seems to cover it pretty well, but some people can’t leave well enough alone.
And don’t get me started on “birthing people” in place of “mothers.”
Crime? What crime? (June 27) — Our Antelope Valley cities used to release quarterly crime stats, but they disappeared two or three years ago.
We can reasonably infer that if the numbers were good, the cities would be trumpeting them.
Crime stats are to some extent meaningless now anyway since so much goes unreported.
Between state laws and a prosecutor who does not prosecute, there is little incentive for criminals to refrain from committing crime.
My friend witnessed a fellow stroll out of a local home improvement store with power drills the other day, and the employees said there was nothing they could do.
Anything under $950 is a misdemeanor now, and is anyone doing any time for misdemeanor theft?
Friday night fights (Oct. 31) — I note that on not one, not two, but at least three occasions deputies have been called to our local high schools to handle large fights in the parking lots following Friday night football games.
The other day, according to a scanner call, some 50 student pugilists were battling it out after school.
And some people want the campus deputies banned?
William P. Warford's column appears every Friday and Sunday.
