‘If you are fully vaccinated, why do you care that I’m not?”
This is a common argument in the age of COVID, articulated the other day by a nationally syndicated conservative radio talk show host.
“You must not have much faith in the vaccine,” he went on.
No, that’s not the case.
I am not a medical professional, but I can read, I have studied argument and rhetoric, and after 40 years of covering politicians, I am pretty good at cutting through nonsense.
Here’s why I care that he and millions of others are unvaccinated:
1. On a personal level, while I believe he is dead wrong on vaccinations, I don’t want this radio host to end up dead. At least five anti-vax talk show hosts have done just that. Some of them, from their deathbeds, urged their listeners to get vaccinated, to avoid their fatal mistakes.
2. I want to get back to normal. I hate masks, I hate social distancing, I hate events getting canceled “due to COVID restrictions.”
And the reason we are not back to normal is because the numbers went back up again — we are still losing more people every two days than we lost on 9/11 — and the vast majority of seriously ill and dead were unvaccinated.
The data is clear — when vaccinations began, the infections, hospitalizations and deaths dropped precipitously.
But the return to normal ran out of steam when the delta variant appeared and found a vast pool of unvaccinated people to target.
3. Another reason I care is because of people like Ray DeMonia. He is the Alabama man who died of a heart problem after being turned away from dozens of hospitals whose intensive care units were filled, largely with COVID patients.
If you ended up in the ICU because you passed up the vaccine, wouldn’t you feel guilty if someone else died because there was no room at the inn?
What if that someone was a relative or friend?
4. Not everyone can get the vaccine because they have allergies or other health conditions. That means they are vulnerable to unvaccinated people. It has nothing to do with “faith in the vaccine.”
5. No one ever said the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing the disease. Thus, vaccinated people still get the virus, though at a vastly lower rate and with vastly lower mortality than the unvaccinated. That means the more unvaccinated people walking around, the greater the chance that a vaccinated person will get it.
6. I don’t buy the slippery slope argument right-wingers make about vaccinations just being the first step toward greater government control.
Do I think government wants more control? Sure. But that doesn’t mean vaccinations are a bad idea — the two are not mutually exclusive.
We have had mandatory vaccination programs dating back to George Washington’s command of the Continental Army that did not serve as “first steps” in seizing full control over our lives.
The “Why do you care if I’m not vaccinated?” argument has been around since at least since 1905, when it was refuted by no less than the Supreme Court in Jacobson v. Massachusetts.
Writing for the majority, Justice John Marshall Harlan argued that the Constitution rests upon “the fundamental principle of the social compact … that all shall be governed by certain laws for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people, and not for the profit, honor or private interests of any one man, family or class of men.”
In 2021 terms, he is saying, “It’s not all about you.”
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
