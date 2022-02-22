Dear Annie: I have always looked up to my older sisters. They are twins and six years older than me. We all had difficult childhoods because our father was an abuser. He isolated my sisters by calling them special and putting me and my other siblings down.
As an adult, I have gone through a long process of healing and finding love and support through a close group of friends. I feel more loved and understood than I ever have before. I always felt so isolated as a child because my father was not afraid to make it clear how much he disliked me, in addition to the other abuse my sisters and I suffered.
However, my relationship with my sisters at times feels stagnant. Each time I see them, they seem to have a fixed view of who I am.
Rather than taking time to get to know the adult I have become, my sisters continually tell me I am a cold, closed-off person, no matter how open and vulnerable I try to be.
Annie, how can I salvage my relationship with my sisters, which is so precious to me, and try to get them to see me as I am now?
I don’t want to give up, but I worry there’s no way forward from here that doesn’t leave me feeling more and more alienated from my family.
— Not Feeling Seen
Dear Not Feeling Seen: You are a survivor who is now thriving. Don’t let anyone take that away from you or give away your power. Feeling seen, truly seen by another human being, is one of the most joyous human experiences we can have with one another. Like seeing the other as pure love and light.
The behavior that your sisters exhibit toward you sounds similar to what they experienced with your father. Without good therapy, children of abusers sometimes become abusers themselves, and it seems as if that is what your sisters are doing to you.
Take a step back, and look at the bigger picture. They are hurting and have not done the work to feel and heal all of the pain they suffered, so they are taking it out on you. If you can try to, just be a witness to it, and if they start to be mean, hang up the phone or walk away.
