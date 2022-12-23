Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I’m writing to you because I need advice on my relationship with my older sister. I’m in my 50s, and she’s eight years older. She and her husband have no children. My husband and I have a son and daughter, both young adults. Our parents and brother have all passed, so it’s just the two of us now in our immediate family.

My dilemma is that my sister has started calling my mother-in-law and “chatting” with her. My family is often the topic of their conversations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.