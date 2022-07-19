We are hearing this catchy name of a virus in the news. We know about chickenpox and smallpox.
How is this different?
Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same virus family that causes smallpox and cowpox. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first case of monkeypox was discovered in 1958, in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name.
The first human case was recorded, in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has spread to several other central and western African countries. Global travels imported the virus outside of Africa, including to the United States.
From July 2021 to May 2022, scientists at the CDC have looked at travel-associated cases in Texas, Maryland and Massachusetts.
The CDC is also tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox cases in Europe and North America.
The monkeypox outbreak, in 2003, is heightening up the awareness of a possible outbreak. The CDC reported that, in 2003, 47 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox were found in six states (Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin).
Infected humans became ill after having contact with pet prairie dogs. The pets were infected after being housed near imported small mammals from Ghana.
The prairie dogs were sold as pets before they developed signs of infections.
This was the first time that human monkeypox was reported outside of Africa. Thank goodness it was contained.
According to the CDC, monkeypox infection has a similar course to that of smallpox.
The one difference is that lymph nodes may swell with the monkeypox infection. After infection, the incubation period may last seven to 14 days on average, but can range from five to 21 days.
A person is not contagious during this period and may not have symptoms. The first symptoms include:
• Fever
• Body malaise
• Headache
• Sore throat
• Cough
• Swollen lymph nodes
Following the initial symptoms, lesions will develop in the mouth and on the body progressing through several stages before falling off.
An infected person is contagious during these stages:
Macular — One to two days duration. Starting on the face and spreading to the arms and legs and then to the hands and feet, including the palms and soles. The lesions typically spread to all parts of the body within 24 hours, mostly concentrated on the face, arms and legs.
Papules — One to two days duration. By the third day, the flat lesions become raised.
Vesicles — One to two days duration. By the fourth to fifth day, the raised lesions are filled with clear fluid.
Pustules — Five to seven days duration. By the sixth to seventh day, lesions are filled with opaque fluid, sharply raised, usually round and firm to touch. The lesions will develop a depression in the center.
Scabs — Seven to 14 days duration. By the end of the second week, the pustules have crusted and scabbed over. The scabs remain for about a week before beginning to fall off.
Once all the scabs have fallen off, the infected person is no longer contagious. Pitted scars may remain after the scabs have fallen off.
There are no specific treatments available for monkeypox, but the outbreaks can be controlled, as it happened in 2003.
Early recognition and isolation are key as with any contagious viral infection.
The smallpox vaccine has been licensed in the US to prevent both monkeypox and smallpox.
According to CDC, the smallpox vaccine is not available to the general public, but in the event of another outbreak of monkeypox, vaccination guidelines will be established.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
