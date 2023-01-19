Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have never been ignorant to the fact that, in my opinion, my parents’ marriage sucks. My dad is and has always been controlling and domineering. And my mom just exists and really believes it is her job to just be submissive. (These are people married since the 1950s.)

But the last couple of years, particularly 2020-present, my dad has really sucked. I’m not sure if he’s going through a midlife crisis or if he is just the worst man ever. He leaves all day and does as he wills. He has come home with new cars (yes, more than one), and she had no say. I’ve seen her call, and he doesn’t answer his phone. My mom claims he hides money and spoon-feeds her finances like she’s a kid. (This is nothing new, but it has gotten worse.) It’s been “secret but not-so-secret” talk around the family of him supposedly cheating recently. And even more damaging, he just seems like he doesn’t care for her.

