Dear Heloise: Most people rarely write a check anymore, but there are occasions when a check is needed. If you are ordering new checks, do not have your full name on a check. Instead of “Mary Jones” or “Mary J. Jones” on your printed checks, use your initials. For example: “M.J. Jones.” If someone happens to steal your checks, they won’t know who M.J. Jones is or if it’s a man or a woman. This makes it much easier for your bank to detect fraud on your account.
— Terry F., Boston
Cleaning out clutter
Dear Heloise: While spring cleaning, many of us will be cleaning out our main clothes closet. Most of us have a habit of collecting things or hanging on to a garment because we intend to lose weight, because it has a memory attached to it, or we only wore it once and we’re hoping to wear it again in the future. But as you go through the closet, ask yourself, “When was the last time I wore this?” and “Does it still fit?” By the time you wear it again, it could be out of style or your tastes could have changed. Either have a garage sale or donate your usable clothing to charity.
Get rid of things that don’t belong in your closet to free up space. Throw out worn-out shoes and purses, and group things together, such as all jeans together, all sweaters together, all dresses together, etc.
— Tiffany N., Provo, Utah
Lint collector
Dear Heloise: I keep a cubed tissue box on top of my dryer so I can place my lint and old dryer sheets in it. When it’s full, I throw it out.
— Kay G., Monroeville, Ind.
Addressing a widow
Dear Heloise: What is the correct way to address a widow in a letter? I thought it was “Mary Smith” or “Mrs. John Smith.”
— Dolores K., Torrance
Dolores, if she is a close friend, go ahead and use her first name. However, traditionally, a widow is addressed with the title of Mrs.
— Heloise
Bathroom mirrors are foggy
Dear Heloise: How do I keep my bathroom mirror from fogging up every time I take a shower?
— Seth J., Newark, Ohio
Seth, automotive stores sell an anti-fog solution that’s frequently used on car windshields. Use it on your bathroom mirrors, and your problem should be solved.
— Heloise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.