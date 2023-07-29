Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I have a helpful hint for the Ohio reader who constantly returns merchandise via UPS, FedEx or another shipping service: Purchase it locally at a brick-and-mortar store. I, too, live in Ohio, and unless you live out on a farm, most of us live fairly close to shopping centers with a wide variety of stores.

So, not only are you supporting the local economy, which employs local people, as well as the local tax base, you also get to try it on and touch it. This eliminates the frequent need to return items once you receive them. In the event you do need to return it, keep the receipt, and they will give you a direct credit, exchange or, at the very least, give you a store credit. If it’s a gift, make sure to get a gift receipt so that you save the receiver of that gift the hassle of having to ship it back.

