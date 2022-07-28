Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Those 13-inch by 13-inch blue and white shipping bags make good small trash-can liners. They have many bubbles that help them hold their shape, and this makes it easy to dump the refuse into plastic bags required by many trash collection agencies. They can be trimmed down to one’s desired height to match the height of the trash can. They can even be cut to provide one or two lifting tabs, if desired.

 — Bob Salter, Morganton, NC

