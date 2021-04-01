The heavily reported news story about an enormous cargo ship that was freed after being stuck for six days in the Suez Canal flashed a personal memory, somewhat similar.
The Ever Given vessel began moving north on Monday to an anchor point, paving the way to open the critical waterway and end a nearly week-long barrier to international maritime trading.
After reading the stories, I was reminded of a somewhat coincidental incident that my wife Margie and I experienced on the Yangtze River in a cruise ship in China.
We were aboard and moving through the river toward a visit to Beijing, the capital of China, when the ship’s captain explained on the loudspeaker that the ship’s keel was only 18 inches above a sandy bottom.
The plan was to stop and wait until the tide could lift the vessel slightly higher to avoid getting stuck. We were told that we would lose one day in Beijing, but safety was the most important reason for the decision.
The plan worked and the following day we were moving again. We checked into a beautiful hotel for one night. We discovered that the restaurants were serving Chinese.
It was then that I discovered I didn’t have any deodorant in my bag.
At the desk, I realized that none of the staff spoke English. Trying body language, I raised my arm and pretended to squirt a spray into my arm pit. Finally, we were given directions to a tourist shop where we could stock up on any tourist’s need. We took a taxi to the store and bought a can of Right Guard.
Engineers raced throughout Monday to free the Ever Given ship after partially refloating the vessel at dawn, taking advantage of an unusually high tide to make the job easier.
Tugboats helped pull the vessel out from the side of the canal where it had been stuck, before straightening its heading.
It slowly began to move, with the objective of later reaching an anchor point at a lake further up the canal system.
This was written on Monday. It was not clear when the waterway would be reopened to traffic.
It was announced that the workers would give priority to livestock vessels because they are running out of supplies for the animals.
More than 360 vessels had been waiting to pass through the canal, blocked since the Ever Given veered into its east side during stormy weather on March 23.
Experts said moving the ship to an anchor point would relieve the growing strain on the global shipping industry and transit of oil, gas and consumer goods between Asia and Europe. Some 13% of global maritime trade and 10% of seaborne oil shipments transit through the canal.
I suspect that shipments of deodorant slowed to a halt, causing a lot of global discomfort.
The Ever Given, built in 2018, has a dead-weight of 220,123 tons. It is 194 feet wide.
In normal circumstances, the daily traffic maximum is 106, according to the World Shipping Council, a shipping trade body.
You may find that oil products become more expensive, even in America.
