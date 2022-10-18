Health literacy is one of the National Health Observances in the spotlight, this month.
Each month, health.gov features select National Health Observances for awareness, with the mission to improve health across the United States. Let’s join in raising the awareness about health literacy.
The Healthy People 2030 government initiative addresses the latest public health priorities and challenges setting data-driven national objectives to improve health and well-being over the next decade. For a short overview, hundreds of measurable objectives are included in the Healthy People 22020 initiative, organized in broad topics listed below:
• Health conditions such as addiction, arthritis, blood disorders, cancer, dementias and obesity.
• Health behaviors such as drug and alcohol use, emergency preparedness, family planning preventive care, safe food handling, injury prevention, violence prevention and vaccination.
• Populations such as children, adolescence, infants, older adults, people with disabilities, LGBT, men, women and the workforce.
• Settings and systems.
• Social determinants of health such as economic stability, education access and quality, health care access and quality, neighborhood and built environment, and social and community context.
I would like to highlight the social determinants of health as they relate to you and me in our local community:
• Economic stability is pretty wobbly for so many as we experience increasing prices of food, fuel, clothing, housing, and just about everything. Nationwide, one in 10 people live in poverty, and many people cannot afford to buy healthy foods or access health care and housing.
According to the Healthy People initiative, people who are steadily employed are less likely to live in poverty and more likely to be healthy, but many people in our community, such as those with disabilities and other physically limiting conditions, may be especially limited in their ability to work. Community employment programs, career counseling, and high-quality child care access can help more people find and keep jobs.
Additionally, programs and policies that help people pay for food, housing, health care and education can reduce poverty and improve health and well-being.
• Education access and quality is an important indicator. It is established that people with a higher level of education are more likely to be healthier and live longer. The goal is to increase educational opportunities and help our children do well in school.
According to the report, children from low-income families, children with disabilities and children who routinely experience forms of social discrimination are more likely to struggle with math and reading. They are less likely to graduate from high school or go to college, and less likely to get high-paying jobs. Quality high-performing schools are also important contributing factors to student success and progression.
Community interventions to help children and adolescents do well in school and support to help families pay for college can have long-term health benefits.
• Health care access and quality is another important factor. Many people do not have access to health care services needed.
According to the report, one in 10 people in our country do not have health insurance. Strategies to increase insurance coverage rates are critical for making sure more people get timely health services, medications, preventative care, and treatment for chronic diseases.
• Neighborhood and built environment are constantly changing the landscape in our community. Affordable housing, parks development, community sports programs, arts and recreation programs enhance our quality of life.
According to the Healthy People report, many people nationwide live in neighborhoods with high rates of violence, unsafe air or water, or other health and safety risks. Interventions and policy changes can help reduce these health and safety risks and promote health. Safe bicycle lanes and sidewalks for the walkers can increase safety and help improve overall health and quality of life.
• Social and community context is another health determinant. People’s relationships and interactions with family, friends, co-workers and community members can have a major impact on health and well-being. Many people face challenges and dangers they cannot control, such as unsafe neighborhoods, discrimination and trouble affording needed provisions. This can have long-term negative impact on health and safety.
Positive relationships at home, at work and in the community can help reduce these negative impacts. Interventions to help people get social and community support they need are critical for improving health and well-being.
Social determinants of health are the conditions in the environments where we are born, live, learn, work, play, worship and age that affect a wide range of heath, functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks. Examine your own risks and take some meaningful personal actions to proactively improve your social determinants of health factors for optimum health outcomes.
Our local Antelope Valley Partners for Health have many relevant programs aiming to help support the promotion of health and well-being for the whole family. We are also blessed to have the Museum of Art and History offering opportunities for various arts experiences, contributing to enhancing our community quality of life.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
