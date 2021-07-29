Editor’s note: Vern Lawson is on vacation. Please enjoy these “best of” Vernacular columns. This column originally appeared Oct. 18, 2018.
For nearly 30 years, the epicenter of the Flat Earth Society was in the Antelope Valley.
Charles K. Johnson and his wife Marjory lived in Hi Vista doing the best they could to education the skeptical masses all around the planet.
“If Earth were a ball spinning in space, there would be no up or down,” he told Newsweek magazine in 1984.
He died in March 2001.
But, make no mistake, the Flat Earthers are still around, according to a story released by CBS News on Oct. 14.
The believers gathered at a park in Arcadia and tried to explain their perception to skeptics.
Earth is actually “flatter than a pancake,” Nathan Thompson, part of the movement, said.
The CBS story explained “We’re living, these folks say, on a disk floating through space, with a tiny sun hovering just overhead. But what about the Earth’s curvature? ‘I don’t know. No one’s ever seen it,’ one man said.”
“The perimeter of Flat Earth is a wall of ice,” Thompson said.
“That’s what’s holding in the ocean?” asked correspondent Brook Silva-Braga.
“That’s what’s containing everything,” he said.
And what’s underneath? “Well, you know, we haven’t dug that deep,” a Flat Earther named Rene said.
Netta Hagler, who arranged the meet-up of the Flat Earthers, questions the fact that Earth is spinning through space at 1,000 miles per hour.
“But we can’t feel it,” Hagler said. “I don’t believe I’m spinning right now. No.”
Patricia Steere, who is one of what you might call the “stars” of today’s Flat Earth movement, (which mostly orbits around YouTube), told Silva-Braga, “Probably most people who hear of it will laugh at it, think we’re idiots. But we’re not idiots. We’re intelligent people from all walks of life and ages.”
The CBS crew also visited Michael Hughes — “Mad Mike” — who lives in Amboy in the Mojave Desert.
He’s been trying to prove the Earth is flat by riding a rocket into the sky. He’s been injured, but he’s still trying.
In March, Mad Mike actually climbed into his steam-powered rocket and set off to see what he could see. And to the surprise almost everyone, Hughes took flight and landed more or less intact.
He only went up 1,800 feet so the Earth still looked flat. He’s planning to use balloons and a rocket to go as high as 62 miles to check if the Earth shows any curvature.
Charles Johnson had to rescue his disabled wife from a house fire when they lived in the Antelope
Valley.
In quarterly newsletters, Johnson seemed to have an answer for almost everything.
The moon landing he believed was an elaborate hoax with a script by science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke, staged in a hangar in Arizona. Sunrises and sunsets.
He would probably have believed that the new movie “First Man,” about Neil Armstrong’s initial step on the moon was just another Hollywood stunt.
His essential suggestion was that people should just look around and trust their own eyes. “Reasonable, intelligent people have always recognized that the Earth is flat,” he said.
A poll in 1994 found that 9% of Americans thought the moon landing was faked.
