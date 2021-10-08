Animal ID No.: A5431323
Animal name: King
King is a two-year-old neutered black pit bull that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender in July. King was noted by his previous owner as an escape artist. King is a friendly, nice dogs and loves attention. He is easy to leash, allows animal handling; pulls excitedly on leash to get to the play yard. During his time in the play yard, he greeted the dogs and explored the yard with excitement. King had good graces with other dogs, allowed them to sniff him, and although was aware of other dogs coming to greet him, he tolerated being around them. He walked around the yard and check in with his handler from time to me asking for affection. King is recommended to be in a home with middle school-aged children and could be in a home with calm dogs. To meet King, use the link and follow the instructions on how to create self-scheduling visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/
Animal ID No.: A5442282
Animal name: Caramel
Caramel is a one-year-old neutered tan pit bull that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on Oct. 2. Caramel is a friendly, easy to handle, an easy to leash. She was excited to go to the play yard. She was unsure at first when she approached the catch pen; her handler has to verbally coax her to continue walking in and gave her assurance. She had a concerned look and a tense body. Once the handler place the collar around her next, she became playful and jumping onto her handler’s leg. Inside the play pen, she gave good greetings with other dogs and exchanged a soft and playful greetings as well. She displayed a push and pull play style, very social, tolerant of other dogs. She accepted play invitation and comfortable being chased, but she shies away from hyper ones. She checked in with her handler from time to time to get assurance. She also became a greeter for the group and was gracious with other dogs as they go inside the play yard. Caramel is recommended in home with middle school-aged children and will do well in a home with large dogs. To meet Caramel, use the link and follow the instructions on how to do self-scheduling visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/
