Animal ID No.: A5472170
Animal name: Hashbrown
Hashbrown is a two-year-old altered male brown Mastiff-mix. He was adopted and returned because he was trying to escape the yard. Hashbrown is a people-friendly dog, loves attention and is easy to handle. When he came to the care center, he was wagging his tail and loved to get his handler’s attention. He was easy to examine and was cooperative.
During his time at the play yard, he was pawing at the gate with soft eyes, relaxed body and neutral tail as the runner approached. He was wary of the loop leash as the runner presented it and began to dodge it. He allowed being leashed and was easy to take out of the kennel.
He was interested in greeting all dogs as he walked by their kennels. He exchanged good greetings with each dog he stopped to greet. Once out of the kennels, he walked behind the runner cautiously. He entered the catch pen and approached the fence to greet the dogs in the yard. He was relaxed with soft eyes as he sniffed the other dogs.
The runner was able to place the collar and leash on him easily. He entered the yard and was approached by a male Gampr. He became tense with concerned eyes, while licking his lips. He began to explore and was tense as a few others trailed behind to sniff his body. He began to relax and started to approach other dogs to greet them.
He is ready to be adopted, today. He is recommended to a home with middle school-age children and will do well with calm dogs. Hashbrown needs to be in a home that will give him attention. He will benefit if sent to a dog behavior training that will help him redirect his energy in a positive manner. He is a social dog, always seeking attention with his handler.
If you wish to meet Hashbrown, please use the link and follow the instructions on how to create self-scheduling visit at the Palmdale Animal Care Center. https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/
Animal ID No. A5472966
Animal name: Captain
Captain is a four-year-old altered male German Shepherd. He came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray, on April 14, 2022. He was found running the streets of Ave Q and 20th Street East of Palmdale. He was not micro-chipped. He was nervous and shaking the first time he came in, as he was not sure of his surroundings. Captain didn’t show any aggression and allowed being handled and examined without any incident.
During his play yard time, he was standing in the middle of his kennel with a low body, concerned eyes, ears back and low tail wag as the runner approached. The runner opened the gate and was able to loop leash him easily. As soon as they were outside he walked in front of the runner, with no pull.
He was hesitant to enter the yard with concerned eyes and tense body. He lowered his head with concerned eyes as the runner placed the collar and leash around his neck. He pancaked to the floor as the runner clicked the leash around his neck. He did not approach the fence to greet the dogs in the yard. He entered the yard and was surrounded by the other dogs as they sniffed his body.
He was tense with concerned eyes but tolerated them. He started to explore the yard and was not bothered as a few trailed behind to sniff his body.
He began to explore the yard, keeping to the perimeter and bypassing other dogs. He began to relax and approach other dogs slowly. He kept his greetings short with each dog. He was wary of the handlers and would create space whenever they approached him. Captain needs more time to relax and needs more socialization. He is behaviorally approved for a public adoption and recommended to a home with middle school-aged children. He needs a home that will help him build his confidence and trust and a home that will give him care and love.
If you wish to meet Captain, please use the link in Hashbrown’s bio.
