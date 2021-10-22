Latest News
- City Council sides with opponents of mask mandates
- Judge: McGrady owes no damages to Davis
- Bulldogs all alone at top
- Warner repeats as champ
- Lancaster sweeps into second round of playoffs
- Quartz Hill falls to Thousand Oaks in first round of playoffs
- Homeless Count eyed for late January
- Review: ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ has the movie code all jumbled
- Trump’s not going away; neither is investigator Schiff
- Foes disrupt AVUHSD meeting
- Gueorguiev, ‘Bike Wanderer,’ dead at 33
- Remainder of Anaverde development cut
- Valley restaurant may expand into vacant buildings
- Local NAACP members call for removal of branch officers
- Bulldogs alone atop Golden League
- Popular California safari park gets stripped of accreditation
- College Football Top 25 results | Saturday
- Sierra Highway crash kills two
- The reach of far-right cryptocurrency (3)
- Eligible students must get vaccinated (3)
- Taliban hang body in public, signal return to past tactics (2)
- Biden has words for GOP regarding debt limit (2)
- Cause of deaths of family on hike remains mystery (2)
- Consultant is hired to help with school culture (2)
- Bill Clinton due to spend one more night in Orange hospital (2)
- Union leader is booked on tax, embezzlement charges (1)
- Here’s what state requires under school vaccines (1)
- Foes disrupt AVUHSD meeting (1)
- Biden’s climate plan at risk on Capitol Hill (1)
- N. Korea says it fired fourth recent missile (1)
- Court may wait to rule on abortion law (1)
- More than 20,000 ballots remain uncounted (1)
- Student files claim against AVUHSD (1)
- US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy (1)
- Suspected arson blaze forces evacuations (1)
- Data on school virus cases available (1)
- Cal City might cut Planning Commission (1)
- Identifying the marchers of ‘Bloody Sunday’ (1)
- France’s US ambassador to make Washington trip (1)
- California enacts law to strip badges from bad police officers (1)
- N. Korea offers talks, likely trying to get sanctions relief (1)
- Aspiring actor pleads guilty in Ponzi scheme (1)
- Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization (1)
- Over 130 countries reach deal on corporate minimum tax (1)
- LA County enacts vaccine requirement at gatherings (1)
- Newsom vetoes bill that would pay people to remain sober (1)
- From condiments to condoms: new California laws bring change (1)
- PG&E charged in wildfire last year that killed four (1)
- Another sex offender coming to AV? (1)
- Kerry believes great progress can be made at climate summit (1)
- Homicides up in Portland (1)
- Abortion, Taliban in spotlight at Hollywood women’s event (1)
- Biden, Democrats shrink expansive plan to $2T (1)
- Trump’s not going away; neither is investigator Schiff (1)
- SF Bay Area to drop some indoor mask mandates (1)
- Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space (1)
- DOJ to high court: Halt abortion law (1)
- California sets nation’s strictest rules on recycling labels (1)
- Deal lets district eye emails of its students (1)
- Sheriff won’t enforce vaccine mandate (1)
- Groups want US to suspend oil leases (1)
- Lancaster District won’t buck state mask mandate (1)
- In German election, hunger strikers seek climate promises (1)
- Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers (1)
- Bullet train’s latest woe: Will it be high-speed? (1)
- AVC Foundation value doubles in six years (1)
- Neo-fascists exploit ‘no-vax’ rage (1)
- LA County moves to boost opportunities for LGBTQQ-operated firms (1)
- Lawsuits demand ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
- Indicted LA councilman intends to ‘step back’ (1)
- Journalists welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize (1)
- Baltimore: Catholic group’s rally could bring violence (1)
- Renewed call to spotlight missing people of color (1)
- Inmate executed (1)
- White House plans to vaccinate 28M children (1)
- Virus creates dire US shortage of teachers, school staff (1)
- Evacuations for fire tied to arson charge lifted (1)
- Adventist Health aims to boost virus testing (1)
- PSD adopts plan to ensure safer learning (1)
- White House, Dems try to rework Biden budget plan (1)
- Rep. Bass plans run for LA mayor (1)
- Measures threaten funding for schools (1)
- Westside increasing pay for substitutes (1)
- Lawmakers barrel toward fall fights (1)
- Two scientists honored for chemistry work (1)
- Governor signs laws aimed at homeless crisis (1)
- Vaccine clinics scheduled (1)
- Students thank water agency personnel (1)
- Politicians dodge default crisis — for now (1)
- State makes ethnic studies a high school requirement (1)
- AADUSD entices subs with benefits (1)
- GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity (1)
- University of Colorado faces religious exemption lawsuit (1)
- California eases gang enhanced sentence rules (1)
- Biden’s $3.5T plan making up for lost time on climate change (1)
- Ex-pastor sentenced in fraud scheme (1)
- Lawyer: Murdaugh knows he’ll go to prison (1)
- Students celebrate, learn about undocumented (1)
- Fourth year since massacre: ‘Be there for each other’ (1)
- Energy agency urges bigger global emissions push (1)
- Climate change spotlights fire prevention (1)
- Europe court rejects case seeking to blame Vatican for abuse (1)
- LA considers vaccination mandate (1)
- Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts youth (1)
- House votes to hold Bannon in contempt (1)
- Local school Boards emerge as hot races (1)
- California to replace the word ‘alien’ from its laws (1)
- Masten at work on issue of lunar dust (1)
- Mojave substitute teachers will get increase in pay (1)
- In NH, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP (1)
- Fire crews make gains against Southland blaze (1)
- Interview: Kerry says world is short of climate goal (1)
- California law protects reporters covering protests (1)
- Dems: No details offered on bill’s ‘framework’ (1)
- Graves of deceased lie under a highway (1)
