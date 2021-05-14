Animal ID No.: A5416778
Animal name: Rosie
Rosie is a six-month-old brown spayed Chinese sharpei that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on May 5. Rosie is a friendly, people-oriented pup. She loves to be around people and always seek her handler’s attention. Rosie is easy to leash and walks well on leash, too. During her time at the play yard, Rosie displayed a push and pull play style, running around with other large dogs, but also seeks attention from her handler from time to time. Since Rosie is still a puppy, she will benefit from being sent to a behavior training. Rosie will do well in a home with children eight years and older, and is able to get along with large dogs. Send an email requesting an appointment, including Rosie’s ID number, to the center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov to meet Rosie.
Animal ID No.: A5416193
Animal name: Sadie
Sadie is a two-year old black spayed Labrador retriever mix that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on May 2. Sadie was nervous at first, being in a new environment, but didn’t show any aggression. While being pulled for a walk, Sadie has shown patience toward her handler. She was easy to leash and knows how to walk well on it. She displayed a gentle and dainty play style, tolerant of other dogs greeting her and allowed them to sniff around her. Although she didn’t show any interest when presented and invited by other dogs to play, she politely declined the invitation. Sadie is required to be in an adult-only home. She will do well with calm dogs, too. Send an email to the center, including Sadie’s ID number, at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov and make an appointment to meet Sadie.
Animal ID No.: A5415520
Animal name: Bowie
Bowie is a 11-month-old, white and black, neutered male, domestic medium haired cat. He was brought to the Lancaster Animal Care Center as a stray. Bowie has a sweet, gentle temperament. Visit Bowie by calling the center at 661-940-4191 or sending email to acclancaster@animalcare.lacounty.gov and making an appointment.
Animal ID No.: Angel
Animal name: A5406059
Angel is a three-year-old white and gray spayed female pit bull that came to the Lancaster Animal Care Center in February after her owner died. She had a wound to her face and was very guarded and fearful. She’s not a fan of other dogs and gets anxious with a lot of commotion. She will be available for adoption to a home with adults only and no other dogs. See Angel by calling the center at 661-940-4191 or sending email to acclancaster@animalcare.lacounty.gov and making an appointment.
Animal ID No.: A5410316
Animal name: Rambo
Rambo is a 10-year-old tan neutered male Chihuahua that came to the Lancaster Animal Care Center as an owner surrender when his owner couldn’t afford to care for him any longer. He was scared and difficult to handle when he first arrived. Since being at the shelter for almost two months, he has gained some confidence and is now a super lovable old man. Meet Rambo by calling the center at 661-940-4191 or sending email to acclancaster@animalcare.lacounty.gov and making an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.