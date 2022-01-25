Dear Annie: I just wanted to say thank you for keeping an open mind.
I’ve noticed that, on different occasions, readers sometimes challenge you or want to “add to” some of your answers based on their education or personal experiences.
You are willing to keep an open mind and welcome the input. For that, I say, BRAVO.
Of course, not all of the input is valid, and some is downright silly, but for the most part, it is good advice and, along with your answers, helps me step out of my comfort zone and rethink issues I can apply to my own life.
Great job. Keep up the good work.
— Very Impressed in
New Mexico
Dear New Mexico: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. When anyone, including advice columnists, thinks they have all the answers, run a hundred miles.
We are all doing the best we can, but being infallible is neither promised nor expected — nor is it possible.
Dear Annie: I read with loving interest the letter from “Grieving Father” on the loss of his son.
His suggestions were spot on. I would like to offer him my prayers during this very hard time, as I lost my daughter six years ago.
Family I do not have; they are with our Lord also.
My memories are my therapy, and I also get counseling, which helps.
Keep strong in your faith, and remember your son always with a smile on your face. My very best to you and yours.
— Very Grieving Mom
Dear Grieving Mom: Thank you for addressing the grieving father.
There is life as you knew it before you lost a child and life after.
The life after is forever altered.
It is my hope that, as a community, we continue to help those who are grieving or suffering and show them kindness, empathy and love.
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com
