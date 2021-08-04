My son, a Battle of Fallujah veteran, 3rd Marines, sent me a photo this morning of clouds and sunlight filtered by smoke in Oregon, the big fires you know.
The wind shifted and it carried the darkened clouds with it. The photograph was beautiful and like clouds on the horizon gathering, also ominous.
The Marine vet had just received a message of brotherly concern from his Native American battle buddy and Fallujah vet, Catcher Cutstherope, one of the real American warriors.
If you don’t know Iraq or Fallujah, they survived hell on Earth. His buddy’s shared worry was about the heavy smoke drifting from Canada into Oregon and California, where even more big fires burn.
Hearing about this, I was touched about how veterans reach out. Also, I was moved over how wise our Native American friend is about our connection to one another. They are brothers in war and in the search for peace after war.
The Marine brother also — as part of his people’s spiritual path — has a deep sense that we share one planet, one green Earth and that we are here to be stewards, not despoilers.
Our family friend understands shared fates and he has a deep sense of the warning in the smoke from fires across the West, turning the skies bright hot and dark at the same time on his patch of the high plains.
“Drought is the worst .... all the cows are already gone, and the horses this Saturday,” Cutstherope wrote. “The only hope for our humanity is to be brave and finally commit to the garden we all live in.”
Here in the Antelope Valley, I have another friend who works the emergency room in Palmdale and his report was simple. On Friday, there were more than a dozen patients Covid-19 presumptive because of the Delta variant. AV Hospital ER staff cite similar rising counts, straining bed and care capacity again.
“The tragic reality is that almost every single person hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 is unvaccinated and these hospitalizations and deaths are, for the most part, preventable,” Barbara Ferrer, the Los Angeles County public health director, said in a statement.
What can we say for our friends and loved ones who are in the unvaccinated target zone of those who are falling ill and heading to the hospital?
Politics need not enter. President No. 45 and all his family members are vaccinated, as is President No. 46 and all his family. Just Monday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham, tested positive for Covid. He counted himself grateful he got vaccinated, and so, is not suffering greatly. That is the point: Not that vaccinated people will never be infected, but if they are, they will not fall so ill they need hospital, respirator or court death.
Vaccinations are safe, evidenced by the more than 170 million shots administered nationally, with a tiny fraction of folks experiencing ill effects from the shot. And the balance? The virus is hitting the unvaccinated and with the Delta variant, is hitting them hard to devastating or lethal result. Witness the death of a 39-year-old dad in Las Vegas whose last words were, “He wished he’d gotten the damn vaccine.”
In Palmdale and Lancaster, since the outbreak began in 2020, about 600 people have died. Take your high school homeroom and then multiply all your classroom chums 20 times. Or, take an infantry battalion on the advance and wipe it out, all its troops shifting to vapor.
If you are getting your news, or conspiracies, from social media — whether it is Facebook, YouTube, or the even more crypto-weird platforms — it is not news. It is disinformation. The disinformation purveyors are cynical, self-interested and callous.
In the Middle Ages, the Black Plague ushered in such superstition and Europe lost a quarter of its population before the malady burned through, while end-of-days cults whipped themselves with metal scourges. We can do better.
A month ago, it appeared a return to whatever constitutes normal was within reach, but the virus mutated more quickly and evolved to greater contagion than the number of people interested in protecting themselves, friends, family and neighbors.
Life itself involves suffering, but unnecessary suffering and deaths of loved ones, of heads of households and providers, of beloved elders and children, constitutes profound tragedy and folly.
Tuesday, Kaiser Permanente announced it would require vaccination of all staff who meet patients, estimating one-quarter of its staff remained unvaccinated. We have already done this at High Desert Medical Group. This is basic in service of doing the best possible job to protect the communities we serve and to protect our patients and staff.
For the folks who wonder, with everyone else, when this will end, one way ahead is to help your friends and family protect themselves. If you still have doubts, try talking to your family physician instead of looking for misinformation on the Internet.
For my son’s veteran battle buddy, I treasure your warrior wisdom, “The only hope for humanity is for us to be brave and commit to the garden we live in.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran paratrooper, he deployed with local National Guard to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.