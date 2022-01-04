It’s a few days after the holidays. What are you feeling? What are you thinking?
Whatever you’re feeling or thinking are probably shared with some, if not most of us.
There is the melancholy after the heightened emotions that were fueled by parties and rare human connections with friends, families and strangers.
The high and the low emotional experiences are more palpable when you are sitting alone in your living room after everyone is gone.
You may have overdrawn your bank account and now you worry about the consequences.
You may have an argument with a family member that you wish it did not happen, or you may have an unwelcomed visitor who may have drained your patience.
You may not have gotten a gift you anticipated. You may be disappointed by how your party turned out. A visitor turned out positive with the dreaded virus, and now you have regrets.
There may be many things that did not go right according to your standards that you may ruminate.
If you tend to do this, switch. I mean switch your feelings and thoughts. Your thoughts become your words and actions that will largely determine how your day, or even your year, go. Your words and actions becomes your habit.
Your habits will shape your character. Catch yourself before you become who you do not want to be.
Accept what was, what is, and harvest the good. Allow yourself to be the best version of you this year.
Try to savor the joyful memories of opening gifts and giving gifts from the heart while they are still fresh in your memories.
Let the sumptuous meals and yummy treats continue to stimulate your salivary glands. Enjoy the leftover food as it offers a renewal of the taste buds. Spend a lot of time looking at the holiday pictures keeping the memories frozen in time.
Cultivate the sense of gratitude of everything that was, as well as the present.
The present is always a gift, all year round. Treasure the past, live in the moment, and the future, well, it will happen whether you worry about it or not.
Here are some of the things I’m grateful about that perhaps will also resonate with you:
• The beautiful rainy weather around Christmas time.
• The heartwarming remembrance of the Holy birth.
• My family I spent the day with.
• My husband, who found and patiently unloaded the Christmas decors of the past.
• The family and friends togetherness in the spirit of giving and receiving.
• The abundance of food, gifts and well wishes.
• Receiving Christmas cards from loved ones near and far.
• The festivities all around town and the people behind the scenes.
• The Christmas lights in the neighborhood evoking joyful anticipation.
• The hugs, the reminiscing stories and rekindling miraculous connections.
• The messy array of wrapping papers torn into pieces by children and children at hearts in joyful and impatient anticipations of receiving.
• The quiet time thereafter.
• The healthy ability to enjoy all of the above.
What are your thoughts? May I inspire you to count your blessings and be thankful of the good, the bad and the neutral? Acknowledge your feelings and emotions and honor yourself for having them.
Everyone has different ways of dealing with post-holiday blues. Some of you may still be running on fumes from the emotional high. You even try to extend the holiday season with follow-up parties or visitations.
You may feel guilty about overindulgence and gluttony during the holidays and maybe starting on your New Year’s resolution to starve the next few weeks.
Some may feel disappointed of the season not living up to its promise of good times, while others may feel the angst of overspending of being sick thereafter.
Whatever you are feeling or thinking, do it unapologetically. Bemoan if you must but do not ruminate. Write about them.
Capturing your thoughts and feelings in paper can be liberating.
Then promise yourself to willingly let go of the feelings, the thoughts, and the situations that no longer serve you while releasing the better you.
Wake up to the best version of you.
Happy healthy New Year!
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.