Assume that William Shakespeare, as a cub reporter, had a tough editor who would assign him to cover the presidential election and Coronavirus pandemic. Here are quotes from the Bard’s stories.
“Hung be the heavens with black, yield day to night!”
“Fight till the last gasp.”
“A pandemic is like a circle in the water, which never ceaseth to enlarge itself, Till by broad spreading it disperse to nought.”
A Democrat says President Donald Trump is “Chok’d with ambition of the meaner sort.”
“Delays have dan-
gerous ends.”
“Blessed are the peacemakers on earth.”
Joe Biden, speaking of Trump: “Talkers are no good doers.”
Mitch McConnell ended his speech with “God defend the right!”
Trump, speaking to Attorney General William Barr: “In thy face I see … The map of honor, truth and loyalty.”
Trump talking to billionaire Bloomberg: “Excess of wealth is cause of covetousness.”
Joe Biden speaking of Trump’s administration: “The kingdom of perpetual night.”
Biden coaching Trump on his speeches filled with misinformation: “Ill deeds are doubled with an evil word.”
Trump acting as the US president in his new clothes: “The naked truth of it is, I have no shirt.”
Shakespeare’s lede on a story about the president’s administration: “Mad world! mad kings! mad composition.”
Trump complaining about the opposition: “And in their rage, I having hold of both, They whirl asunder and dismember me.”
Trump after losing the election: “O! Call back yesterday, bid time return.”
Trump speaking to his opponents: “You may my glories and my state depose, But not my grief; still am I king of those.”
In describing a Cabinet member who has displeased: “I dote on his very absence.”’
Describing his philosophy, Trump says, “Virtue itself turns vice, being misapplied; And vice sometimes by action dignified.”
“Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.” Trump and his assessment of himself¸ “Greatness knows itself!”
