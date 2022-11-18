Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I am struggling with the fact that I will be coming face to face with family members after a year estranged. I drew a line in the sand last year when my niece assaulted another guest in my home. “Lynnie” is nearly 40 and has always been the life of the party. However, her drinking has gotten out of control. She had a DUI three years ago and proclaimed the court-ordered Alcoholics Anonymous meetings “a joke.”

I was hesitant to host her last year, but I thought if I didn’t have a stocked bar and didn’t loan her my car, the visit would be OK. It was, until her last night with us. Her cousin “Kim” drove to my home to fetch her for a girls camping trip. Kim took Lynnie to the store with her to buy supplies. This included alcohol. After I went to bed that night, Lynnie was drinking and Kim asked her to stop. I woke the next morning to find Kim making a hasty exit while holding an ice pack to a bruise on her head. I ordered Lynnie to leave. I told her she really needed to quit drinking and I don’t ever want to be around her if she is drinking.

