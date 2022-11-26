Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My mom’s husband molested my sister more than 25 years ago. I was a teenager at the time, and because I lived with my dad, I didn’t know all that went on. I do know that the case went to court, thanks to my dad, who always stuck out his neck for us. (I’m glad I wasn’t living with my mom, because who knows what would have happened to me; my dad has since died.)

From what I heard at the time, my stepfather’s dad bailed him out of jail, and so he served a couple of years of probation. Even though this happened many years ago, I just can’t believe my mom is still married to this man. As a Christian, I forgive him, and my sister forgives him, too. But we just can’t be in his company any longer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.