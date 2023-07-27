Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Recently, I had a major social misstep that has essentially pushed one of my best friends out of my life. During the week of my birthday, I had a mid-30s crisis; a string of bad memories from dating and bad luck with women hit me and put me in a very emotionally weakened state of mind. In front of this friend, I was reduced to what felt like a whimpering fool, complaining about my bad luck with dating and women. Two days later, I was back to my normal self and saw her at my birthday dinner with friends.

During the dinner, she was distant from me, which was fine, and I gave her space with the hopes that she would enjoy herself with our friends. At the end of the night, when people started saying their goodbyes, she just said, “I need a social detox,” and when I heard that, I just said OK and kept my cool in front of our friends as we parted ways.

