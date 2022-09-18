Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster.
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale.
Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, Sun Village.
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles.
A 24-hour advance signup is required for site managers to reserve a meal in your name at all sites except the Senior Center.
Meals will be home-delivered. You must be home to receive the meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details, call 661-948-2320.
The schedule for meals and the days they will be served was not available at press time.
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557.
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585.
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255.
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
MONDAY
Baked fish with lemon sauce, broccoli, spinach and apple salad, brown rice, Mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY
Unstuffed bell peppers, three-bean salad, fruit cocktail, wheat roll.
WEDNESDAY
Baked ziti with Italian sausage, tomato and cucumber salad, juice, garlic bread.
THURSDAY
Loaded baked potato, honey-glazed carrots, Hawaiian fruit salad.
FRIDAY
Taco salad with tortilla strips, honeydew cubes.
SEPT. 26
Cheese tortellini with basil pesto sauce, spring salad, berry cup.
SEPT. 27
Beef quesadilla with salsa, hacienda potatoes, cantaloupe cubes.
SEPT. 28
Turkey club sandwich, apple-cranberry coleslaw, blueberries with whipped topping.
SEPT. 29
Chicken Santa Fe, corn fiesta, pineapple and bananas, Texas toast.
SEPT. 30
Meatloaf, asparagus, mushroom risotto tossed salad, fruit basket crumble, French roll.
