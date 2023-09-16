Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (at the nutrition sites and for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster.
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale.
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles.
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Lancaster and Palmdale sites, and 11 a.m. to noon in Lake Los Angeles. Coffee is available at all sites for free.
Meal plans were not available at press time.
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557.
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585.
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255.
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
MONDAY
Aloha chicken, green beans, white rice, fresh fruit, Hawaiian roll, juice.
TUESDAY
Tamale pie, carrots, cucumber and tomato salad, fruit and cottage cheese, juice.
WEDNESDAY
Chicken fettucine alfredo, capri vegetables, green salad, yogurt, bread sticks, juice.
THURSDAY
Barbecue pork rib patty, asparagus risotto, Moroccan carrot and garbanzo salad, watermelon, wheat roll, juice.
FRIDAY
Loaded baked potato, chuckwagon corn, broccoli-raisin salad, peaches, garlic bread, churro.
SEPT. 25
Beef Frito pie, French green beans, fresh plum, juice.
SEPT. 26
Almond chicken dijon, broccoli au gratin, beet, orange and spinach salad, sourdough roll.
SEPT. 27
Egg salad sandwich, herb tomato salad, Mandarin orange and pineapple mix, juice.
SEPT. 28
Mediterranean, chicken breast, vegetable couscous, green salad, applesauce, bread pudding, juice.
SEPT. 29
Meat spaghetti, zucchini, spring salad mix, pears, garlic bread, juice.
