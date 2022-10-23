Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster.
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale.
Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, Sun Village.
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles.
A 24-hour advance signup is required for site managers to reserve a meal in your name at all sites except the Senior Center.
Meals will be home-delivered. You must be home to receive the meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details, call 661-948-2320.
The schedule for meals and the days they will be served was not available at press time.
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557.
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585.
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255.
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
MONDAY
Turkey macaroni chili, Southwestern corn, apples.
TUESDAY
Shepherd’s pie, asparagus with red peppers, creamy cucumber and onion salad, berry cup.
WEDNESDAY
Cabbage and sausage soup, carrot-pineapple salad, peach parfait, Chinese bun.
THURSDAY
Beef fajita Cobb salad, fresh orange, garlic parmesan bread.
FRIDAY
Kung pao chicken, vegetable lo mein, roasted beets, cantaloupe.
OCT. 31
Cream of pumpkin soup, creamy pasta salad, peas and carrots, spiced apricots, breadstick, pumpkin square.
NOV. 1
Orange chicken, Asian cabbage stir fry, Brussels sprouts with garlic and parmesan cheese, citrus banana cup, fried rice.
NOV. 2
Roast beef, roasted red and Yukon potatoes, corn on the cob, ambrosia orange, garlic dinner roll.
NOV. 3
Cheeseburger, onion rings, strawberries and cream.
NOV. 4
Pork carnitas, ranch-style pinto beans, Southern-style cabbage, spiced pears, Spanish rice.
