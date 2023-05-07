Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (at the nutrition sites and for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (at the nutrition sites and for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Lancaster and Palmdale sites, and 11 a.m. to noon in Lake Los Angeles. Coffee is available at all sites for free.
Dine-in and grab and go meals are available; they must be reserved prior to the day of coming in with the phone numbers provided at each site. A $9 donation is requested but not required. All seniors 60 and over qualify for this meal. A universal intake form must be filled out by first-time guests.
Meal plans were not available at press time.
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557.
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585.
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255.
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
MONDAY
Cheese omelette, turkey sausage, broiled tomato, diced potatoes, apricots, biscuit, juice
TUESDAY
Crispy baked chicken, quinoa and pineapple pilaf, French green beans, fruit gelatin, Hawaiian roll
WEDNESDAY
Unstuffed peppers, mixed vegetables, V-8 Juice, yogurt and peaches, sourdough roll
THURSDAY
Vegetable rigatoni, carrots, applesauce, garlic bread, juice
FRIDAY
Chicken Waldorf sandwich, green pea salad, cranberry delight, corn muffin, carrot cake
MAY 15
Hawaiian chicken sandwich, peas, sweet tater tots, honeydew
MAY 16
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed cabbage, carrot-pineapple salad, wheat roll
MAY 17
Apple ginger pork loin, French green beans, cornbread stuffing, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges
MAY 18
Chicken fettuccine alfredo, winter blend vegetables, green salad, fruit yogurt, garlic bread
MAY 19
Taco salad with beef and bean mix, watermelon, juice
