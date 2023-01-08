Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 5:04 am
Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster.
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale.
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles.
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lancaster and Palmdale sites, and 11 a.m. to noon in Lake Los Angeles. Coffee is available at all sites for free.
Dine-in and grab and go meals are available; they must be reserved prior to the day of coming in with the phone numbers provided at each site. A $9 donation is requested but not required. All seniors 60 and over qualify for this meal. A Universal Intake Form must be filled out by first-time guests.
The main dishes and the days they will be served are:
MONDAY
Egg salad.
TUESDAY
Turkey pesto wrap.
WEDNESDAY
Asian chicken salad.
THURSDAY
Creole white fish.
FRIDAY
All-American burger.
JAN. 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Day; centers closed.
JAN. 17
Beef taco salad.
JAN. 18
Turkey and provolone sandwich on asiago bread.
JAN. 19
Thai chicken curry.
JAN. 20
Cheese tortellini with white bean sauce.
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557.
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585.
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255.
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
MONDAY
Chicken pollo verde, Mexican street corn, brown rice, fruit cocktail, juice.
TUESDAY
Macaroni and cheese, winter blend vegetables, green salad, applesauce, wheat roll.
WEDNESDAY
Chicken Waldorf sandwich, corn chowder soup, tropical fruit, crackers.
THURSDAY
Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, green salad, peaches, garlic bread, juice.
FRIDAY
Lemon herb chicken, broccoli, vegetable couscous, Mandarin oranges, wheat bread.
JAN. 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Day; centers closed.
JAN. 17
Chicken a la king, zucchini, fresh fruit, biscuit.
JAN. 18
Loaded baked potato, green beans, spinach salad, blushing pears.
JAN. 19
Chef salad, carrots, fruit cocktail, blueberry muffin, juice.
JAN. 20
Fish with lemon sauce, capri vegetables, autumn rice pilaf, pineapple coleslaw, wheat roll.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.