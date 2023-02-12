Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster.
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale.
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles.
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Lancaster and Palmdale sites, and 11 a.m. to noon in Lake Los Angeles. Coffee is available at all sites for free.
Dine-in and grab and go meals are available; they must be reserved prior to the day of coming in with the phone numbers provided at each site. A $9 donation is requested but not required. All seniors 60 and over qualify for this meal. A Universal Intake Form must be filled out by first-time guests.
The main dishes and the days they will be served are:
MONDAY
Sweet and sour pork
TUESDAY
Lemon-herbed salmon
WEDNESDAY
Egg salad
THURSDAY
Chicken fajitas
FRIDAY
All-American burger
FEB. 20
Presidents Day; centers closed
FEB. 21
Mexican-style beef picadillo
FEB. 22
Chicken picatta
FEB. 23
Seafood salad
FEB. 24
White bean alfredo over penne pasta
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557.
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585.
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255.
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
MONDAY
Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, broiled tomato, cubed potatoes, apricots, wheat biscuit, juice
TUESDAY
Almond chicken dijon, French green beans, garden salad, chocolate pudding, garlic bread
WEDNESDAY
Pork pozole, vegetables, green salad, peaches, corn bread
THURSDAY
Barbecue pork rib patty, Italian blend vegetables, au gratin potatoes, fresh fruit, wheat roll
FRIDAY
Chicken jambalaya, green beans, blushing pears, breadstick
FEB. 20
Presidents Day; no meals served
FEB. 21
Chicken fajitas, corn, Mexican rice, apple slices, whole wheat tortilla, juice
FEB. 22
Roast turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, harvest ratatouille, pineapple with cottage cheese, wheat roll
FEB. 23
Chicken pasta primavera, steamed spinach, cranberry kale salad, baked cinnamon apples, garlic breadstick
FEB. 24
Minestrone soup, Italian broad bean, Mandarin oranges, garlic bread
