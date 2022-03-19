There are lots of insecticides on the garden shelf, but more of you are turning to organic types of pesticides. Organic pesticides are still considered pesticides and must follow the federal and state rules that apply to pesticides.
The five most common organic insecticides are insecticidal soap, pyrethrin (or pyrethrum), horticultural oil, Neem oil and Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Almost all insecticides sold today (organic or inorganic) that you spray on plants are considered contact, which means that the insecticide kills only what it touches, and as soon as it dries, it is no longer toxic to insects. This can be beneficial to the environment, but it means you need to spray more often. Most insects need to be sprayed at least weekly if you have an outbreak.
Less and less insecticides are absorbed by the plant, and when the insect eats the plant, it is controlled. This can be a great way to control insects, but it can be hazardous to us and other animals that may eat the plant. These five basic insecticides may be sold already mixed together as a method to control more than one type of insect.
Insecticidal soap is one of the safest pesticides available and will work very well for controlling soft-bodied insects. Common insects that are controlled by insecticidal soap include aphids, thrip, mealy bug and cottony cushion scale. Insecticidal soaps are based on fatty acids that kill soft-bodied insects, but do not affect humans, mammals and birds. This fatty acid dissolves the exoskeleton or outside of the insect and the insects dry out and die. Too much soap can also dry your skin.
Avoid using insecticidal soaps during the heat of the day and in full sunlight; it could burn your plants. In fact, insecticidal soap is used as an herbicide when applied according to the directions. Insecticidal soaps should be applied in the morning to be the most effective. Insecticidal soaps are very toxic to bees.
It is best to purchase insecticidal soap and not make your own out of household soap. Household soaps can contain other products such as perfumes and oils, which can damage your plants. If you believe all soaps are the same, check your cabinets, you may have hand soaps and face soaps and dish soap and laundry soap. Would you substitute laundry soap for face soap if it were cheaper?
Using household soaps and making your own insecticides would not be considered organic if you wanted to be a certified organic grower. Insecticidal soaps are very toxic to bees.
Pyrethrum is an organic pesticide and is considered completely safe for humans and animals. Pyrethrum is made from a variety of chrysanthemum and stops most insects but breaks down in sunlight in a few hours. In fact, pyrethrins are used in flea shampoo for dogs and cats. Often flea shampoo is the most common form that I can find pyrethrum.
Pyrethrum can also be found in many aerosol insecticides used in homes. Pyrethrins can kill almost any insect, but it works better on soft-bodied insects, mosquitoes, flies and gnats. Pyrethrins are also very toxic to bees. Synthetic pyrethrins are called pyrethroids and are more commonly found in most household insecticides.
One of the best pesticides is horticultural oil, which is highly refined petroleum oil. Horticultural oil kills all insects by suffocation. It can also kill eggs and larvae of insects. Horticultural oil can be used on any insect including scale and other difficult to kill insects. However, it can kill beneficial insects as well, like ladybugs. Insects cannot build up immunity to horticultural oil.
As great as horticultural oil sounds, it has some major drawbacks. A lot of plants are also sensitive to horticultural oil. The oil can burn, damage or even kill some plants. You should check the label and make sure oil is safe to use on the plant you want to spray, or you need to test a leaf or two, checking after a day or two to make sure the plant is not damaged. Using horticulture oils may burn your plants, especially if the temperatures are above 90 degrees.
Heavier types of oils are called dormant oils and are only used on deciduous trees during the winter, suffocating eggs, larvae and insects hibernating on the branches. On evergreen plants we use light or summer oils.
Very similar to horticultural oil is Neem or Neem oil. Neem is a vegetable oil made from the seeds of the Neem tree. Neem prevents insects from molting or growing larger, so it works best on young insects. It is slower-acting than most of our organic insecticides and it breaks down in sunlight.
The last great organic insecticide is bacillus thuringiensis, also known as B.t. B.t. is an insect pathogen, which means it makes the insect sick and finally kills it. B.t. is considered completely safe to all people and animals. It is also considered an organic pesticide. B.t. kills most all caterpillars on any plant, including tomato hornworm on tomatoes and grape leaf skeletonizers.
When using an insecticide be sure that it is labeled to be used on the plants you are spraying and controls the insects you are trying to control. Apply the insecticide only according to the label. Remember if the label says to use one teaspoon per gallon of water, two teaspoons per gallon is not better, and may damage your plants. Follow the directions completely, including time of day and correct temperatures to spray.
Please buy your organic pesticides at the nurseries. Making your own from recipes on the Internet or from friends are risky at best. They are often effective at killing insects, but often can hurt your plants or pets.
