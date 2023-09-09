Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have an employee who is constantly overbearing and frequently steps out of line in regards to privacy and personal space. She mistakenly sent me a text where she was revealing to a family member who works at a medical office where I was obtaining medical services, and describing my car and what state my tags were from. This shook me, considering it’s my private medical treatment at stake, and I have no idea what else has been discussed without my knowledge.

How can I professionally say you’ve gone too far and my medical treatments are off limits for discussion? This should be a given and just plain common sense, but there seem to be no bounds regarding her nosy antics.

