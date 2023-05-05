Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: When I open a new box of facial tissue, I put a couple handfuls of marbles in the bottom so that when I go to grab one tissue, the whole box doesn't come with it. A heavy weight on the bottom keeps the box on my nightstand.

 — Jan W.

