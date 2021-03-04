If you find yourself exhibiting biases on people who are more elderly than you are, I have a solution.
Give up some of your precious time, and you will be amazed at how quickly you can catch up to them, age-wise.
The Wall Street Journal, on Feb. 2, reported that if you are biased against older people, it may depend in part on where you live.
A recent study of data collected from all 50 states found that implicit bias — a subconscious negative attitude — against older people was most prevalent in the nation’s southeastern and northeastern states, including New Jersey, the Carolinas and Florida.
The findings were based on responses of 803,000 people aged 15 to 94 who completed a test involving photos of young and old people and words associated with those images.
Now that I’m 95, I’ve crossed the Rubicon.
It also helps that I’m a Californian.
A second part of the study overlaid age-bias results with each state’s health data, looking at things like diet, smoking and obesity. I used to smoke, but it made me obese.
Those states that ranked high in implicit age bias had a larger percentage of adults with poor health and higher per capita Medicare spending.
Understanding attitudes toward older adults is especially important during the pandemic, since ageism could affect how elders are treated.
A study published in November found that survey respondents, who were more hostile toward older people and considered them to be a drain on the economy and health care system, washed their hands less frequently and didn’t believe in social distancing.
Concerns about ageism in the Coronavirus era are mounting. The American Psychological Association recently posted tips for its own members on avoiding bias, including “being self aware,” about their language, attitudes and assumptions.
“With the pandemic there has been a parallel outbreak of ageism,” a group of social scientists who specialize in aging for a piece in the Journal of Gerontology, wrote.
They cited references to people over 70 as being uniformly helpless and discussions about chronological age being used to determine who gets medical care.
Come to think about it, several of the people who wanted to be US president were over 70.
Becca Levy, an epidemiologist and social psychologist at Yale University said the good news is that attitudes can change, which, in turn, can improve health. Older persons with positive age stereotypes were 44% more likely to fully recover from severe disability and had a lower risk of developing dementia than those with negative age stereotypes.
I’m trying to take her advice and develop some positive age stereotypes, but what I really need is some advice on how to improve my typing, particularly now that the identification letters have been worn off and I have to use guesswork to hit the right keys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.