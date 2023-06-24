Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: You recently ran a letter from a lady who had a messy microwave oven that was difficult to clean. You told her that after she uses your cleaning method, if anything is stubborn and won’t come off, she should put some baking soda on a damp sponge and gently scrub in a circular motion.

While that last action is good, there are some caked-on clumps or stains that still won’t come off. Here’s a surefire way to get those off: Spray or pour some really hot water on them and let it sit for 10 minutes; then take the scrubber and attack them as vigorously as you need to.

