Schizophrenia is a serious complex mental health disorder that affects one’s ability to think, feel, behave and relate to others.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, precise prevalence estimates of schizophrenia are difficult to obtain because it overlaps with other disorders and there are varying methods for determining diagnosis. The NIH estimates the prevalence of schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders in the US range between 025% and 0.64% and 0.33% to 0.75% internationally.
But despite its relatively low prevalence, significant health, social and economic concerns related to schizophrenia are a big burden, according to the NIH:
• It’s one of the top 15 leading causes of disability worldwide.
• It leads to increased risk of premature mortality than the general population from co-occurring medical conditions and suicide.
• Approximately half of individuals with schizophrenia have co-occurring mental and/or behavioral health disorders.
• Financial costs associated with it are high: lost productivity, criminal justice involvement, social service needs and other factors beyond the direct healthcare cost.
People with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment. Early treatment may help with keeping the symptoms under control, but according to the NIH, possible reasons for higher premature mortality rate are under-detection and under-treatment.
According to the Mayo Clinic experts, schizophrenia symptoms in teenagers for example can be more difficult to recognize, in part because some of the early symptoms of schizophrenia in teenagers are common typical developmental behaviors such as:
• Withdrawal from friends and family.
• A drop in school performance.
• Irritability or depressed mood.
Additionally, recreational substance use can sometimes cause similar signs and symptoms. Symptoms can vary in type and severity over time. There may also have a period of remission and worsening of symptoms. Here are some of the symptoms of schizophrenia to watch out for according to the experts:
• Delusions — These are false beliefs that are not based on reality. The individual for example may think that he or she possesses supernatural power to make people sick, or may communicate a fear that people are reading his or her mind and monitoring their activities.
• Hallucinations — This usually involves seeing, smelling, or hearing things that do not exist.
• Disorganized speech — Verbal responses to your questions may be partially or completely unrelated. In rare cases, speech may include putting together meaningless, unrelated words that can’t be understood (word salad).
• Abnormal motor behavior — This would come from childlike silliness to unpredictable agitation. May exhibit lack of inhibition or impulse control. Behavior can include resistance to instructions, inappropriate or bizarre posture.
• Altered sleep patterns — Most individuals with schizophrenia experience sleep disturbance, which is often an early sign of the onset of the disease.
• Difficulty thinking clearly — Disorganized thinking is reflected in the disorganized speech manifestations.
Symptoms of schizophrenia may appear suddenly, but in most cases, the onset is gradual, according to the experts. Those who are closest to the individual may sense changes in the individual’s behavior. You may notice the individual has become unmotivated, showing less emotions, and seemingly indifferent about their surroundings. Verbalization of suicidal thoughts is a big concern. If you have a loved one who is in danger of attempting suicide, call 911 and make sure someone stays with your loved one. Emergency hospitalization may be needed.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
