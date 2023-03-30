Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I ordered books from a secondary seller on Amazon. They arrived smelling very moldy, but without any visible mold. I had about one-third of a bucket of scented clumping cat litter. I laid a paper towel in the bucket on top of the litter, stood the books fanned out inside the bucket, closed the lid and left them for two days.

The books came out smelling great, and the cat litter was still usable.

