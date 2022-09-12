Today’s Sound Off concerns another scam that can steal from a trusting person:
Dear Heloise: Can you believe it? There’s yet another scam going on, and this one has snared a fair number of people. It starts out with: “Congratulations. You could win $5,000 cash. Just click on the button below.”
First, they misspelled the word “congratulations.” This should be your first clue that something is off. Next, there is nothing to indicate who these people are or how you just happen to be the lucky recipient of $5,000. It only tells you to click on the button to proceed to your winnings.
The worst thing you can do is “click” on the button. These are scammers who, at first, just want your name, address and phone number. But then they will move on to ask for your bank information and Social Security numbers.
With so many people affected by inflation and the rising cost of everything — plus, the holidays are right around the corner — it’s very tempting to think that you’ve won all that extra money. We’d all love to receive an unexpected windfall of cash, but this isn’t it. Don’t become a victim. You might be thinking you’ve got a 50-50 chance of winning something, but you actually don’t.
— William F., Bloomington, Ind.
William, thank you for this heads-up about a scam that seems to have affected a number of people in several states.
Fall cleaning is already here, so don’t forget to:
• Take a damp cloth and clean the baseboards around your floor.
• Clean the windows and screens with warm soap and water.
• Clean out the pantry and discard any dated items. Also, clean the shelves.
• Have your chimney sweeper come in and clean the chimney.
• Make sure your dryer vents are cleaned, too.
• Update smoke detector batteries, and have your wool sweaters dry-cleaned.
