Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off is about that fabulous cruise you didn’t win:

Dear Heloise: I must really be one lucky son of a gun. According to the scam emails I got, I’m entitled to thousands of dollars. Let me explain one email that started off with: “Publishers Clearing House — win $7,000 a week for life, or risk losing out on millions.” Then, they told me to click on a link on the page to be eligible for this bogus prize.

