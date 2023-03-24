Dear Heloise: It's usually around this time of year that people start thinking about their garden, their yard or just the pots on their balcony or patio. One of the problems we have in my neighborhood are slugs. I hate them and refuse to pick them off plants. (Yuck!) However, I do have one method that has always worked. I fill a pie plate with beer and set it to the ground so that the edge of the plate is level with the ground around it. In only one or two days, I have a foil pie plate with a lot of dead slugs and snails. This has always worked for me. I just toss the entire mess away afterward.
Another method is to place crushed eggshells around your plants because slug and snails hate the sharp edges.
Dear Heloise: For so many people, their patios and decks seldom get used because of bug infestations. Flies, pill bugs and other insects can seem to take over a yard, but there is a solution used by many people that fertilizes the yard and kills bugs at the same time.
To spray on the grass (with the kind of sprayer that attaches to your hose), you will need the following: 1 can of any kind of beer, 10 to 12 drops of a mild dishwashing soap, a cap full of rubbing alcohol (only one.), 1 to 2 tablespoons of commercial fertilizer — either powder or liquid. Then, fill the rest of the container with water. Start spraying the yard. If you use up the contents of the container, stop and mix up another batch.
Dear Heloise: My husband and I have only been married for a few weeks. The other night, I made what I consider a very nice dinner that included cooked artichokes with melted butter. My husband looked at the artichoke and said he wouldn't eat it because artichokes are poisonous. I've told him that they are not dangerous to eat and ate mine. Needless to say, I didn't die from poison or anything else.
Apparently, years ago, his mother told him artichokes are poisonous and had a terrible taste. Is any of that true? He reads your column daily, so I know he'll see your answer.
Elizabeth, artichokes are not poisonous. In fact, they are high in fiber, have about 6 mg of vitamin C and taste great with melted butter. Artichokes can even boost your immune system and are believed by many to reduce belly fat.
Gift idea for the elderly
Dear Heloise: Every Jan. 1, we all need new calendars, so it's a perfect gift to give someone. Simply buy a nice calendar and staple a check to each month of the calendar. The recipient can use the calendar and the check for whatever they need or want.
Della, this is a very handy gift to give to someone. The amount of the check does not need to be terribly high. Sometimes, a check for $25, $30 or $50 a month can make a big difference in someone's life.
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
