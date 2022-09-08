Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Wondering how to save on energy and electric bills with your dishwasher? Skip the dry cycle. Instead, as the final rinse cycle is over, immediately open the door and pull the top rack out. Shake it to get rid of excess water and wipe, or pour off, water collected on top of the bottoms of cups and glasses.

Then, lower the rack. If the items are still hot enough from the final rinse, they will dry in the air very quickly, with even less water spots than when they’re usually sent through the dry cycle — especially because you shook most of the droplets off. Once dry, just put everything away for future use. Then, you can start refilling the dishwasher with the next load of used dishes and flatware as they accrue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.