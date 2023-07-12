Anyone who watches war movies with more reverence than fear and trauma chooses a few as the best. The miniseries “Band of Brothers,” from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, typically ranks in the top ten.
From the Stephen Ambrose book, “Band of Brothers” was the story of Easy Co. of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne, the paratroopers who jumped in on D-Day and fought all the way to Adolf Hitler’s “Eagles Nest,” capturing his alpine resort home at the end of World War II in Europe.
Many more paratroopers jumped on D-Day, and fought WWII in the Pacific, but this infantry unit stood in for all of them, 101st, 82nd Airborne, and many other outfits. They represented all soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard, who fought everywhere in WWII and won the war to end tyranny by Hitler, the Japanese Empire, and the fascists of Mussolini.
If you saw “Band of Brothers,” you watched young paratrooper hopefuls of WWII run up a mountain, Mt. Currahee, jutting from the red dirt of Camp Toccoa, Ga. Their battle cry was “Three Miles Up! Three Miles Down!” Many of them would learn to jump from C-47 Skytrain troop carriers at Camp Toccoa, but most at Ft. Benning, Ga.
The battle cry of 101st Airborne paratroopers who jumped with Easy Co. on D-Day was “Currahee! We Stand Alone!” Together.
At weekly Coffee4vets, along with the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard, there are a few Army paratroopers. The book title comes from Shakespeare’s Henry V, “We Few, We Happy Few, We Band of Brothers.” Among my few are Juan Moreno, 8th Infantry Division, Airborne, and Juan Blanco, same unit of paratroopers.
We few at Crazy Otto’s parachuted from military aircraft years apart. But if you earned wings, you stand alone, together. Tuesday was paratrooper Juan Blanco’s birthday. Like me and Juan Moreno, he is a veteran of the 8th Infantry Division.
Juan Moreno and I served in the same unit, did the same mission, recon of East German border during the long Cold War. We were with A Troop, 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry. When Juan Moreno jumped with A Troop in 1960, Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower, the architect of D-Day, was still President. When I jumped onto the same Drop Zone as Trooper Moreno, it was a dozen or so years later.
As Army veterans, we made a commemorative military C-47 jump together in April of this year with Liberty Jump Team. Juan Moreno is 82. He has date of rank on me by a dozen years.
Last weekend, I joined another buddy, Stu Watkins, who served as an officer with the 82nd Airborne Division, and when we served together, as paratroopers in 8th Infantry Division. We drove to the red dirt country of Camp Toccoa where the “Band of Brothers” trained with the Easy. Co. leader they despised, Lt. Herbert Sobel, and the leader they revered, Richard “Dick” Winters.
We joined with six military parachute teams, Liberty Jump Team, W & R Vets, Parachute Group Holland, Round Canopy Parachute Team, Phantom Airborne, and All Airborne Battalion. The mission was to salute Cpl. Lloyd Harvey of A Co., 506th, who earned his jump wings in WWII at Ft. Benning, Home of the Airborne.
We also made, we believe, the first troop mass parachute drop at Toccoa since World War II, old school, out of a WWII C-47 dubbed “Four Aces.” Operation Currahee was organized by Airborne veteran Darren Miguel Cinatl and a team of volunteers.
Going 100 mph at 1,000 feet, when the Jumpmaster shouted “Go!” we stood in the door, wind in our faces, and jumped. When we hit the ground, we happy few, we stood alone, together, and christened ground the Richard Winters Drop Zone, for the man who led the “Band of Brothers.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he serves as County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.