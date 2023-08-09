Many people have a dream job, and Brig. Gen. Matthew W. Higer had one, and it was specific. He wanted to one day serve as commandant of the Test Pilot School at the Flight Test Center of the Universe, Edwards Air Force Base.
The Air Force motto is “Aim High,” and Higer did. A 1993 graduate of USC’s aeronautical engineering program, Higer actually realized his dream, but not for long. Officially, for about a month, he was Test Pilot School Commandant, a title that has a ring to it.
“It is an awesome place, with a history,” Higer said to about 150 friends and members of his Air Force family. “You walk down those halls, and you feel it. You sit at the Yeager desk, and you feel it.”
The room Higer spoke to included other occupants of that school who sat at the “Yeager Desk” named for Chuck Yeager, who flew “Glamorous Glennis.” That was the bright orange Bell X-1 that boomed through the sound barrier for the first time in 1947, placing the Mojave Desert base named in honor of Capt. Glen Edwards firmly in pride of place for air and space history.
The dream job did not last long.
“When a general invites you over to have a glass of brown water straight up, you know it’s going to be an interesting conversation,” Higer recalled, speaking at the informal farewell event.
A previous commander at Edwards Air Force Base had a mission for Higer. The only response was “Yes, Sir.” After a bit of that, another base commander, Brig. Gen. John E. Teichert, call sign “Dragon” had yet another mission. The command authority decided Teichert was needed in Baghdad, and that meant that the 412th Test Wing, operational command of Edwards, needed a new commander.
Higer answered that call, too, and in February 2020, Col. Higer was tabbed to command the 412th TW. That is the top slot responsible for support of more than 19,500 active duty, Reserve, civil service and defense contractors. His head and heart place squarely “with the airman,” and that means air men, and air women.
Dream job? You bet. He took command in February 2020, and would rate his general’s star in December. But what happened a month after he took command of the Flight Test Center of the Universe?
“I remember getting the call, with urgency, ‘Lock it down! Lock it down!’ ” That meant the invasive, invisible threat of COVID-19, and a base lockdown of the kind that hadn’t happened since the terrorist attacks following Sept. 11, 2001.
“We didn’t come through unscathed, but we got through it together, and we stayed focused on the mission,” he said. “And I am so proud how Edwards remained a green dot in a sea of red dots across the country.”
On Friday, group commanders and civilian section leaders stepped up at Club Muroc to celebrate not only the career of a leader who helped his base survive a pandemic, but also the commander who survived a crisis of life-changing proportion, and never dropped focus on the mission of developing the most cutting-edge military aircraft in the world.
In turn, BG Higer expressed heartfelt thanks for his group commanders, their chiefs and Airmen. He said, ultimately, service is an action of love and caring. The troops care for the mission and each other. The leaders carry responsibility to care for and about the wellbeing of their troops while supporting the warfighters.
At a commander’s call, the dress can be casual. Orange polo shirts themed for flight test, Hawaiian shirts festooned with history’s war birds, BDUs (battle dress utilities), and flight suits for “Zipper Suit Sun Gods,” meaning pilots. Glasses with brown water of various hues are lifted in toast.
Together they lifted a glass and saluted a leader who aimed high, and hit the mark.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group who deployed with National Guard to Iraq to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. An Army paratrooper and veteran journalist, he has reported stories at Edwards AFB for 40 years. He serves as Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
