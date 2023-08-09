Many people have a dream job, and Brig. Gen. Matthew W. Higer had one, and it was specific. He wanted to one day serve as commandant of the Test Pilot School at the Flight Test Center of the Universe, Edwards Air Force Base.

The Air Force motto is “Aim High,” and Higer did. A 1993 graduate of USC’s aeronautical engineering program, Higer actually realized his dream, but not for long. Officially, for about a month, he was Test Pilot School Commandant, a title that has a ring to it.

